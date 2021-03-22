Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TWO Darwin twin nurses are looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry
TWO Darwin twin nurses are looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry
Business

Darwin nurses looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry

by Natasha Emeck
22nd Mar 2021 6:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Darwin twin nurses are looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry with an innovative device specifically designed for parents on the go.

Aptly called The Baby Bum Shower it is a small, handheld 'bidet' that delivers soap and water whenever it is needed.

Co-creator Jessica Whalley said the environmentally friendly device minimises waste by reducing the number of wipes used to clean a baby.

Darwin twin nurses Jessica Whalley Hair and Samantha Hair are pictured with their product the Baby Bum Shower and baby Rocko, 1. Photograph: Che Chorley
Darwin twin nurses Jessica Whalley Hair and Samantha Hair are pictured with their product the Baby Bum Shower and baby Rocko, 1. Photograph: Che Chorley

"As registered, practising nurses and mothers, we understand the importance hygiene and it became apparent there were so many ways we could do better," she said.

"We spent years developing this product to ensure that it delivered all we needed it to achieve. "With numerous prototypes we perfected it so that it was practical and easy to use, ergonomic, efficient and with a design that fit the modern aesthetic. The final product is the perfect example of form and function."

 

For more information visit babybumshower.com

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

Originally published as Darwin nurses looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

business business news technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The ‘gritty’ inspiration behind INXS member’s solo venture

        Premium Content The ‘gritty’ inspiration behind INXS member’s solo venture

        News INXS legend Andrew Farriss has shared what inspired him to dive into the country music genre ahead of his Coast concert.

        Are RFID-blocking wallets worth it?

        Premium Content Are RFID-blocking wallets worth it?

        Opinion They’re trendy and they say they’ll stop thieves from stealing your details. But...

        Coast and Country Growth, What’s Driving the Change?

        Premium Content Coast and Country Growth, What’s Driving the Change?

        Lifestyle Whether COVID is the catalyst for a change in your lifestyle or it’s always been on...

        Severe storms, flash flooding as heavy rain hits southeast

        Premium Content Severe storms, flash flooding as heavy rain hits southeast

        Weather Severe storm warning after 65mm smashes Logan, Ipswich, Scenic Rim