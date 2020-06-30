Man found with ‘children’s underwear’ hit with abuse charges

A 19-year-old man who allegedly had children’s underwear in his possession will is now charged with multiple child abuse offences.

A 19-YEAR-OLD Darwin man who allegedly had children's underwear in his possession will front Local Court today after being charged with multiple child abuse offences.

Australian Federal Police and NT Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team officers raided the man's home this month after an investigation sparked by a tip-off in 2019 found him to be behind the alleged sharing of child abuse material on social media platforms.

Investigators seized phones, USB storage devices and "various children's underwear" at the man's home.

He has been charged with seven counts of either possessing, transmitting, or accessing child exploitation material, with the most serious offence carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

AFP Child Protection and Human Trafficking Operations detective Superintendent Paula Hudson warned perpetrators of child abuse crimes that accessing and sharing child abuse material on social media and other online forums "is not a simple click of a button".

"This investigation is an example that your (alleged) actions online have real-world consequences," she said.

"If you use or share child abuse material, you are implicit in the physical and emotional harm of children."

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



