Dashcam shows lucky escape
News

Dashcam shows horror truck smash

18th Jul 2018 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM

A MOTORIST'S lucky escape has been caught on camera after a truck driver sped through an intersection and ploughed into a car in Bundoora.

Shocking dashcam footage shows the truck apparently speeding through a red light at an intersection in Plenty Rd yesterday afternoon about 1.10pm.

The light truck narrowly misses a small orange hatchback but ploughs into the front of a black car.

It appears the driver of the black car is safe after coming just centimetres away from what could have been a fatal crash.

 

 

Seconds after the truck smashes into the black car on the right.
Seconds after the truck smashes into the black car on the right.

 

Debris is strewn across the road after the smash.
Debris is strewn across the road after the smash.

The black car appears to have lost the front bumper in the footage.

It is not known whether the truck kept going after the crash.

Victoria Police has said no one was injured in the incident.

