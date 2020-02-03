Menu
The Coroner has announced when he will hand down the findings of the inquest into the 2016 Dreamworld tragedy which killed four people.
News

Date announced for Dreamworld findings

by Lea Emery
3rd Feb 2020 12:32 PM
THE findings of the inquest into the Dreamworld tragedy which killed four people will be handed down in Brisbane later this month.

It was announced this morning that Coroner James McDougall would deliver his findings on February 24.

The inquest took place over four blocks of sittings in Southport and Brisbane in 2018.

Kate Goodchild.
Cindy Low.
During the sittings the inquest was told the tragedy occurred after a pump stopped working on the Thunder River Rapids Ride, causing water levels to drop and a raft to become stuck on the conveyor belt, about 2pm on October 25, 2016.

That raft was hit by another carrying Luke Dorsett, his sister Kate Goodchild, her daughter Ebony, 12, Roozbeh Araghi, Cindy Low and her son, Kieran, 10.

The four adults were killed. The children escaped uninjured.

Roozbeh Araghi.
Luke Dorsett.
Mr Dorsett, his partner Mr Araghi, has sister Kate and her husband David Turner and three children, who all lived in Canberra, were holiday together on the Gold Coast.

Mr Turner was looking after their baby when the tragedy occurred.

Ms Low and her son had joined them on the raft to fill the seats on a busy day.

Her husband Matt Low had chosen not to take the ride.

