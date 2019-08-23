DATE CHANGE: Looking for late rally of support for flight path

Noosa locals are still opposing flight path changes over their skies.

FLIGHT Path Forum’s last-ditch rallying of the Noosa troops has been diverted by a day to

this Sunday, Father’s Day.

Organisers demanding a change to Sunshine Coast Airport flight routes are urging local residents to drop-in anytime between 9am and 12 noon on Sunday, September 1, not Saturday August 31 as previously planned, at the Peregian Beach Community House to sign a submission and petition advising CASA of the justified issues with the Airservices Australia proposed flight paths.

“We have 14 days to let CASA know of our well-justified concerns with this proposal,” FPF president Maria Suarez said.

“Air Services Australia have lodged an Airspace Change Proposal with CASA, and the closing date for comment is 9 September.

“Our communities have always had to fight to protect our extraordinary region and this campaign is yet another in a long line of battles.”

“I urge residents to stay strong and come along.”

She said FPF committee members and volunteers will be on hand to answer all questions, including the next crucial steps in the campaign.

“It seems that the proposal itself is not a public document which in itself is extraordinary, given the magnitude of the proposed impacts on our lifestyle and environment,” Ms Suarez said.

“However, once again we have done our homework, and have documented a long list of shortcomings which will be brought to the attention of CASA.

“These cover everything from expiry of the original EIS, environment impacts, consultation failings, safety, and failure to address the terms of reference of the original EIS when it came to assessing impact on northern residents.”

“We strongly believe that CASA must direct Air Services Australia to go back to the drawing board and work with local communities to get an outcome that minimises environment and resident impacts.”

Residents can get more information at www.facebook.com/FlightPathForum/ or www.flightpathforum.org.au or phone 0407116105

The Peregian Beach Community House is at 255 David Low Way, Peregian Beach.