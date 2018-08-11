Accused mother killer granted bail

Esteemed botanist and author Dr Mary Elizabeth White was allegedly murdered by her daughter in a New South Wales nursing home. Supplied

A WOMAN charged with murdering her 92-year-old mother in a NSW nursing home has been granted bail.

Barbara Mary Eckersley, 67, faced Goulburn Local Court on Friday following the death of her mother at the facility in Bundanoon, in the state's Southern Highlands, on Sunday night.

Eckersley's mother, Mary E White, was a respected palaeobotanist, author and conservationist recognised for her outstanding achievement and service to botany.

Barbara Mary Eckersley has been charged with murdering her 92-year-old mother.

Before becoming an author and lecturer, Dr White worked as a consultant to the Bureau of Mineral Resources in Canberra and was a research associate at the Australian Museum in Sydney.

Eckersley has been in custody since she was arrested by police on Wednesday and later charged with murder.

Magistrate Geraldine Beattie on Friday granted Eckersley bail on condition she not approach the Warrigal care home in Bundanoon or international departure points.

She also has to surrender her passport and report daily to local police. A $20,000 surety is in place.

The matter is due back in court on October 3.