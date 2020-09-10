Daughter mourns dad killed in Father’s Day scooter tragedy

Father’s Day will be remembered by this little girl for all of the wrong reasons after a tragic scooter crash.

Father’s Day will be remembered by this little girl for all of the wrong reasons after a tragic scooter crash.

A little girl is grieving the loss of her dad, after he fell from an electric scooter near Logan and died just minutes after he had visited her for Father's Day.

Richard Stockdale, 40, was riding his electric scooter home at Waterford, near Brisbane, when he lost control and struck a pole.

He died at the scene, with his daughter, who he affectionately called "princess", receiving a call soon after that would change her life forever - that her dad and "best friend" had died on Father's Day.

Man killed as e-scooter crashes into pole

Richard Stockdale embraces his daughter.

Now the family is trying to pick up the pieces and give Richard a "beautiful final goodbye", as per his little girl's wishes.

"The bond she shared with him was like no other, and the grieving she has only just begun to experience is heart wrenching," the 12-year-old girl's sister Chantel Farleigh said.

"She has high hopes for a beautiful final goodbye and as anybody who has experienced a loss would know funeral expenses aren't cheap nor are there many payment options."

A Go Fund Me account has been started to help Richard's family give him the farewell they dearly believe he deserves.

So far it has raised more than $2000 in less than 24 hours and has a target of $10,000.

"I'm reaching out for my baby sister, so she can create the goodbye she believes her father deserves, and which he very much does deserve it," Ms Farleigh said.

"The thought of having to explain to her that he will be handed over to the state (which involves cremation instead of a burial) if arrangements can't afford to be made absolutely breaks my heart."

Richard's parents have both passed away and the family does not have a large network to cover funeral costs, Ms Farleigh said.

She hopes donations will ease the burden during the hardest time of the family's life.

"It is with such little financial option that we reach out for donations to give Richard and my baby sister the goodbye they both deserve."

"It's a Father's Day she will never forget, and this day truly deserves to be remembered for her."

Originally published as Daughter mourns dad killed in Father's Day scooter tragedy