David Strassman and his crazy puppets coming our way

Amber Macpherson | 12th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
TOP: Ted E Bare and David Strassman tackle the world's addiction to social media in their new show iTedE.
"I HAD a wild night in Noosa once... spent three days in an apartment right on the beach. I don't think I slept. That was in the '90s.”

The antics of crazy, quick-witted and arguably the world's best ventriloquist David Strassman will be laid bare - or should I say Ted E Bare - once more in his new show iTedE coming to regional and capital towns across Australia.

The brand new show tackles a very topical issue - our reliance on social media and technology.

Strassman's characters, sharp-tongued Chuck Wood and loveable Ted E. Bare, have been thrust into the world of social media, constantly on their iPads and iPhones, not interacting with the real world.

Strassman endeavours to bring them back to reality by engaging them in a Ted Talk, debating what is real and what's not.

Chuck Wood, Ted E Bare and David Strassman present iTedE.
Strassman said while the context is a modern day issue, the show is "1% political” and 99% hilarious.

"The message is I'm afraid technology keeps us from using our imagination because we're relying on our screens, and I'm afraid my show is in trouble,” Strassman said.

"We mention Facebook and porn and internet and everything, it's very in the now.

"(But) it's not a preachy thing. It's a comedy show.

"It really is a fun night with a grown man trying to get a bunch of crazy dolls under control. Ones you wouldn't want to meet in a dark alley.”

Not only is the show's theme very contemporary, Strassman's latest spark of genius uses "mind-blowing”, state of the art puppetronics - expect Ted, Chuck and his other crazy creatures to come alive and self-animate on their own.

"I'm breaking all the laws of puppet physics,” Strassman said.

"In the second act, there's a 25-minute, six-way sustained argument- conversation-discussion, between me and five characters debating what's real and what isn't.

"I throw my voice to five puppets for 25 minutes in a coherent, crazy, hilarious discussion as I operate them with a hand-held wireless device.

"It is hilarious and mind-blowing, you just don't know what you're watching.

"It is so crazy. The audience is blown away.”

Topics:  comedy david strassman noosa the j ventriloquist what's on

