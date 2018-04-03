Report: Warner’s $1m tell-all interview bid

David Warner’s legal team has called for transcripts from the interviews conducted by CA.

DAVID Warner's refusal to answer questions at his press conference could be part of a Roxy Jacenko-spearheaded PR plan that will include a tell-all TV interview, a report says.

Veteran journalist David Penberthy told Adelaide radio station FIVEaa he had been told by "senior media and PR circles in Sydney" the Warner camp planned to recoup some of the millions of dollars he will lose during a 12-month cricket ban by selling his story to a commercial station.

"It's worth noting that he had the high profile Sydney PR woman Roxy Jacenko with him on the day sitting with his wife Candice at the press conference," Penberthy said.

"One of the reasons apparently that Warner didn't answer so many questions is that he's keeping his powder dry for a tell all interview - part of the strategy that is being spearheaded by Roxy Jacenko.

"He's taken a six million dollar hit in terms of his earnings. He can recoup at least a million of that from the Nine network or Seven network.

"That's apparently why he's keeping his mouth shut when he's being asked obvious questions."

Roxy Jacenko comforts Candice Warner at her husband’s press conference.

LEGAL TEAM REQUESTS INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

It comes after Warner's legal team reportedly requested transcripts from the player interviews Cricket Australia conducted in its investigation into the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

In what's been interpreted as a sign the embattled opener is planning to challenge the 12-month cricket ban he was hit with, Fairfax Media reports his legal team has written to Cricket Australia asking for copies of the interviews conducted by head of integrity Iain Roy.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports Warner could call his teammates, coaches and team staff to the stands if he chooses to challenge the charges/sanctions laid against him at an independent hearing.

However, this would be at the discretion of the appointed commissioner, who will determine the terms of the hearing.

According to the Fairfax report it is unclear whether Warner's team will be given access to all the transcripts or just his own interview with CA head of integrity Iain Roy.

Both reports have raised questions over the thoroughness of CA's investigation, claiming that Roy may not have conduct interviews with all players and staff.

Warner was one of three players hit with lengthy bans in the wake of the Cape Town ball-tampering saga, given a year-long suspension from all international cricket and Australian domestic cricket.

Warner has been accused by CA of coming up with the plan to tamper with the ball and asking Cameron Bancroft, who has been banned for nine months, to carry out the act.

ACA: 'RUSHED JUSTICE IS FLAWED'

Warner, Smith and Bancroft are all strongly considering the merits of taking their code-of-conduct charges to a formal hearing on April 11. Warner, accused by CA of being the ball-tampering mastermind who corrupted Bancroft, is likely to front an independent commissioner next week and plead his case.

Widespread sympathy has largely replaced seething outrage from the public, especially for Smith and Bancroft.

Many past and present Australian cricketers, at both domestic and international level, are unhappy with the length of bans dished out by CA and feel they caved to what Shane Warne termed "hysteria".

"Justice which is rushed can sometimes be flawed, so let's consider the relativity," Australian Cricketers' Association president Greg Dyer told ABC. "Let's make sure we get perspective and proportionality into this conversation."

BURNS: WE'RE ALL STRUGGLING

Joe Burns has reached out to former opening partner Warner, noting the entire Australian cricket family is rallying around the suspended trio.

Footage of Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith crying as they apologised to the nation for their roles in a ball-tampering ploy has had a profound effect on the touring party in South Africa.

Players have found it hard to focus on the fourth Test against the Proteas at times, with many incredibly disillusioned over several elements of a scandal that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called a "shocking affront to Australia".

Burns struck up a friendship with Warner when they opened the batting for Australia. The partnership was broken when Burns was dropped in 2016, with Matthew Renshaw then Bancroft opening alongside Warner, but the Queenslander remains on good terms with the sacked vice-captain.

"I haven't spoken to him, I flicked him a message," Burns told reporters after day four of the Test in Johannesburg.

"Obviously it's a really tough time. We've seen the boys are struggling. "It's tough times, understandably. I think the whole cricketing family is trying to support those guys as best we can."

- with AAP