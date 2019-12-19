David Williamson’s Crunch Time set to hit Noosa

THE latest theatrical triumph from beloved Australian playwright and Noosa resident David Williamson hits The J Theatre stage from April 16-18 next year.

The Noosa season is the Queensland premiere of C runch Time and will be presented by NOOSA alive!, the annual performing arts festival of which the theatre heavyweight is a founding patron.

NOOSA alive! president Andrew Squires says Crunch Time is Williamson's final play before retirement.

"David is of course a Noosa local and such a strong supporter of the arts in the region," Squires says.

"This will be a particularly special season, and tickets are sure to sell like hot cakes.

"David is renowned for topical satirical comedies and incisive social commentary, and Crunch T ime promises that in spades.

"If you're looking for the perfect Christmas present for a loved one, you'd be hard-pressed to beat tickets to this."

Squires says the play is presented as a precursor and fundraiser for NOOSA alive! 2020, with Williamson donating royalties from the season to the festival.

The production comes direct from the world premiere in Sydney at the highly acclaimed Ensemble Theatre.

Directed by Mark Kilmurry with a cast including John Wood (Blue Heelers) and Guy Edmonds (Betrayal), Crunch Time sparkles with razor-sharp wit and humour, tackling pertinent social issues head-on in a tale of family and duty.

The play centres on Steve: the typical Aussie bloke - self-assured, social and sports-mad. Recently retired from a high-flying career, he's passed the family business over to his son Jimmy - a chip off the old block.

But his eldest son Luke, an engineer with more of an interest in algebra than AFL, has never quite seen eye-to-eye with his dad and they haven't spoken in eight years.

When Steve suddenly falls ill, time is running out to repair their broken relationship - and Luke and Jimmy will have to go to extreme lengths to fulfil their father's final wishes.

Performance dates are: April 16 and 17 at 7.30pm, and April 18 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are $65 for all performances, with a $60 concession available for the matinee show on April 18.

For bookings, visit www.noosaalive.com.au or call the box office on 5329 6560 Monday to Friday, from 10am-3pm.