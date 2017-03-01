Davo's expanding Noosa store

MORE than 30 years after the original Davo's Bait and Tackle opened in a small timber cottage along Gympie Tce, the transformation into a large thriving local business is complete.

The current Davo's Tackle World has expanded - effectively doubling its retail footprint - and now offers a very large range of boating chandlery, sounder/GPS units, electric motors, camping gear, outdoor clothing and a large range of kayaks.

The new-look store at the Noosa Homemaker Centre will be officially opened on Saturday, March 4.

Proprietor Peter Wells said he had been considering this expansion for some time and the opportunity arose when the previous tenant moved to different premises.

Seizing the opening with both hands, Peter and his team have realised the dream and are now ready to celebrate with the community.

Saturday's grand opening includes a free sausage sizzle, free sessions on the Viking kayak range on the Noosa River, a radio broadcast and a host of lucky door prizes including a Viking kayak, two Humminbird sounders, Columbia clothing, fishing charters, a pair of the world famous Costa sunglasses, a quality 'Supercharge' battery and more.

Anyone who makes a purchase on the day will be eligible to win a prize.