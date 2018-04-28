Christensen: ‘Get rid of the dole after six months'

DAWSON MP George Christensen will submit a plan to the Nationals partyroom this week to cut dole payments after six months in the hope of offsetting the Turnbull Government's current $6 billion superannuation reforms.

Mr Christensen said people on Newstart and those under the age of 45 years should be given six months to find a job.

He said regional Queensland has high youth unemployment rates despite local farmers and business requiring backpackers or overseas workers to fill vacancies.

"Maybe if they know their dole will run out in six months they'll go and get a job," he said.

"We need to take welfare and unemployment benefits."

Darren Sawyer: Mr. Christensen, have you seriously considered the impact such legislation would have in society?? In your website you claim to have strong sense of social justice. Unfortunately your proposal strongly suggests otherwise. Surely there are other, more socially aware ideas than this...

Bill Mills: Next he'll be calling for debtors prison . .

Keith Halford: Is this how you treat the Australian public and people who have supported you. I'll make sure everybody I Know sees this. You are the new Clive Palmer George. Enjoy the next three years while it lasts

