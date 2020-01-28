Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

A SURFER has been flown to hospital after he suffered a spinal injury in the water at Noosa Heads yesterday evening.

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to the incident, off Park Rd and Mitti St, and treated the man, aged in his 30s, at the rocks.

#Noosa - Lifesavers have rescued a surfer with suspected spinal injuries in the national park. The patient is being airlifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/k23scFMZDS — Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) (@lifesavingqld) January 27, 2020

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew had to carefully exit the chopper as it hovered above the rocks.

The man was taken by road to a nearby park and then flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He was in a serious but stable condition with a suspected spinal injury.