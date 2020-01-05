De Minaur stuns with fighting comeback
AUSTRALIA'S perfect run in the ATP Cup continued with three consecutive victories in their tie against Canada in Brisbane on Sunday.
The hosts have backed up their 3-0 win over Germany in their opening tie by defeating Canada 3-0 in Brisbane, despite missing Nick Kyrgios.
Kyrgios was ruled out of playing on Sunday with a back injury, leaving John Millman to take his place. And Millman stepped up, defeating teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.
Alex de Minaur took on fellow young gun Denis Shapovalov and completed an epic come-from-behind victory after losing the opening set.
Lastly, the Australian pair of John Peers and Chris Guccione narrowly won their doubles match in a nail-biter.
Australia 3 vs Canada 0
John Millman (AUS) defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 6-2
Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 6-4 6-2
C. Guccione/J. Peers (AUS) defeated F. Auger-Aliassime/D. Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6 10-8