Dead fish mysteriously wash up on Coast beaches

Ebony Alea Hames shared video and photos of dead fish washing up on Yaroomba Beach on Friday.

Ebony Alea Hames shared video and photos of dead fish washing up on Yaroomba Beach on Friday.

Coast beachgoers have been confronted by "distressing" scenes as dead fish of varying species littered sands.

Reports of fish washing up at Yaroomba and Marcoola were made on Friday afternoon, with a cause behind the incident yet to be confirmed.

Pirates pay tribute to Jake Friend's mighty footy career

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Ebony Alea Hames shared a video with the Daily showing dozens of small fish scattered along Yaroomba beach.

"I have come across something very distressing," she said.

"From what I can see, Yaroomba all the way up the Coast is washed up with dead fish from all kinds."

Ebony Alea Hames shared video and photos of dead fish washing up on Yaroomba Beach on Friday.

Locals flooded social media with some revealing dead fish had also washed up at Marcoola.

Many speculated as to what they believed to be the cause with some stating trawler bycatch as a possible reason while others commented that recent heavy downpours washing out to sea could have altered the salinity of water.

The Daily has reached out to both the Department of Fisheries and Department of Environment and Science.

A DES spokesman said they were aware of the matter, but it was unsure as to the cause at this stage.

Information on the Sunshine Coast Council's website states summer months can increase the chances of fish kills.

While not summer, it said the region experienced 1-2 fish kills a year, which are often a natural phenomenon caused by natural events.

Low dissolved oxygen levels can harm wildlife, which is cause by excessive plant growth, high rainfall, floods, drought, and sediment disturbance.

Among other causes was rapid changes in salinity.