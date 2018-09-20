Deadly 60 TV series presenter has dinosaurs in his sights

STEVE Backshall is bringing dinosaurs back to life in his new movie, but this is no Jurrasic Park.

The award-winning presenter and adventurer, best known for his Deadly 60 TV series, is on a quest to find the world's deadliest dinosaur.

In his explorer's Dino Den, Steve brings dinosaurs back to life with cutting-edge CGI. Outside the lab, the spectacle is cranked up in a series of epic stunts, which reveal the raw power and scale of the largest reptiles to ever roam the earth.

"This is the result of a really concerted effort to make something just about dinosaurs and put them into context," he says.

"We've created machines to do the things dinosaurs used to do. Palaeontology is a science of gaps, a science of trying to read the holes in the fossil record. We're filling in those gaps with machinery."

Steve Backshall is on a quest to find the deadliest dinosaur of all time in the movie Deadly Dinosaurs. Darren Williams

In a junk yard in the south of England, Backshall lives out every boy's dream of building robotic dinosaurs.

"We built these monster machines to emulate the actions of the biggest and most frightening dinosaurs. It's absolutely amazing stuff," he says.

"For instance, we built a massive foot attached to a hugely powered machine and we're using that to create the stomp force of a Carcharodontosaurus.

"We also recreate the swing force of an Ankylosauru tail.

"We built dozens of these (machines) and use them to basically destroy stuff.

"We smashed up heaps of junk yard cars."

Deadly Dinosaurs is in cinemas now.