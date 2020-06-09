Deal sealed: Hopes now for expanded health services

NOOSA’s hospital health care options may be expanded in the years ahead according to Mayor Clare Stewart.

Cr Stewart has congratulated the State Government for securing a 10-year lease, which cements the future of the Noosa Hospital.

WHERE IS OUR PUBLIC CARE CERTAINTY?

“The announcement that Ramsay Health will continue to operate the hospital guarantees that quality health care will be delivered to local residents and ensures that an emergency department will continue to operate in Noosa,” the mayor said.

“We understand that the state and Ramsay Health will work together and look at options for expanding services and potentially upgrading facilities over the next decade,” Cr Stewart said.

“The Noosa Hospital and the staff are a valued asset in our community.”

The agreement extends the public-private partnership which was due to run out in a matter of weeks, giving residents access to health services closer to home.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles said the announcement meant Noosa Hospital would continue to operate an emergency department and provide inpatient services to public hospital patients in the region.

“This is great news for the community and means we will continue to increase the number of services available to the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions, the number of public beds, reduce wait times and improve patient care,” he said.

Ramsay Health Care CEO Danny Sims said Noosa Hospital had been operating for more than 20 years under a unique public-private partnership, and looked forward to continuing the successful agreement.

Mayor Clare Stewart is pleased with the hospital funding arrangement.

“Noosa Hospital is a great hospital, providing excellent services to patients, contributing to the local economy and community, and is a major employer in the region,” Mr Sims said.

“Over the past two decades, Noosa Hospital has developed a strong reputation for providing high-quality services, and we are committed to continuing and improving on this good work.

“I would like to thank the staff and doctors at Noosa Hospital who have contributed to the hospital’s success,”

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton was also thrilled the Noosa Hospital contract had been renewed, and said it came after “many months” of negotiations.

“Noosa Hospital will continue to provide funded public services, with plans under way to expand on these once the Master Clinical Service Plan is finalised at the end of this year,” she said.

Last month, Ms Bolton voiced her frustration at “fearmongering” statements made by candidates in the upcoming state elections regarding the hospital’s tenure and services.

“I made a commitment to our residents to ensure that funding for public services at Noosa Hospital would continue, and they have and will.

“If there were any reason for concern, I would have been the first to broadcast.”

“We have a wonderful facility, with a Community Board, incredible staff and volunteers who work every day for us.

“I thank Minister Steven Miles and his department, along with Sunshine Coast Health and Hospital Service for working with Noosa and the Ramsay Health Care team to not only ensure current services, but to grow them and this facility as required in the coming years,” Ms Bolton said