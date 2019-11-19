Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH: Death-defying Schoolie filmed in high-rise stunt

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2019 4:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGE girl has been spotted in a precarious position on the balcony of a Surfers Paradise hotel.

The girl, who is likely a schoolie, has climbed over the safety rail and sat in a chair, in what appears to be a photoshoot.

The footage has emerged a day since a similar incident involving a drug-addled schoolie, and a week since a New Zealand man died after falling from a Gold Coast balcony.

South Eastern Region police Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins repeated his warning about balcony safety following the death.

"We're always concerned about balcony falls," he said.

"I don't want my people having to deliver death messages (to families).

"I want school leavers to go home to their family, and I'm certainly sure their families want that."

 

The girl can be seen posing for photographs. Picture: Ten News
The girl can be seen posing for photographs. Picture: Ten News

More Stories

editors picks gold coast schoolies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        News Noosa Parks looks at koala survival over drinks at the pub.

        Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        premium_icon Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        Crime Man was not going for a gun - it was just a pair of dropped sunglasses.

        Year 12’s leave their legacy

        Year 12’s leave their legacy

        News They may have finished their schooling journey but the 2019 cohort at one local...

        Peregian loses its carols ‘bang’

        premium_icon Peregian loses its carols ‘bang’

        News A ‘favourite’ Christmas carols event will lose its explosive spark this year for a...