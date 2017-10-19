Debbie welcomed to Cooroy bank

DEBBIE Podolczak is the latest addition to the team at Cooroy Bendigo Community Bank, a position she is delighted to have taken on.

Having spent more than 20years living in Cairns, Debbie and her husband were motivated by the desire to downsize and be closer to family.

After spending the past seven years working for Bendigo Bank in the far north, Debbie's already feeling right at home on the Coast and says it's all about making the most of what the region has to offer with her husband and two dogs.

"Family means a lot to me and it's great to be closer to them,” Debbie said.

"I'm also a keen lover of sport and a self-professed Sydney Swans tragic. I'm also passionate about my work and seeing the difference Bendigo Bank branches make where it matters most - where we live.”

In Cairns, Debbie saw more than $1 million going back to her community through a variety of projects.

"Excitingly, it's a similar story here in the hinterland and I'm thrilled to be working in a branch that gives so much back to its community,” she said.

"My passion for Bendigo Bank and its principles, products and customers is why I come to work every day. Geoff, Pam, Karl, David, Jo and Amanda have been really welcoming and I'm enjoying getting to know our customers.

"To be part of a great community and to be surrounded by enthusiastic and customer-focussed work colleagues is fantastic.”

Former Cooroy Community Bank branch manager Geoff Edwards said Debbie was a welcome addition to the team.

"Debbie brings with her a great understanding of our community banking message and we're excited to add such a dynamic team member to our branch,” Geoff said.

"We look forward to seeing more of Debbie's skill set in action as she continues to work closely with our local customers, including individuals, families and businesses.”

Locals are invited to visit the Cooroy Community Bank branch and meet with Debbie and the rest of the team to talk about all their banking needs.

You can find them at 36Maple St from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Call the branch on 5447 7131.