'Debt' motivation behind bat, knife attack: police claim

A MAN accused arming himself with a baseball bat and knife to attack three people over a debt has appeared in court for the first time.

Aaron Francis Rose, 29, was charged with unlawful wounding, assault, going armed to cause fear and an unrelated count of stealing after police alleged he attacked three Tewantin residents about 8.20pm on Gympie St.

The Tewantin man appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning via video link from custody with his head - which had a gauze covering a wound - bowed down.

Lawyer Nathan Turner appeared on behalf of Rose, but no bail application was made.

Police will allege Rose was armed with a baseball bat and a Stanley box-cutter knife when he arrived at the home to "recoup a debt" from the residents.

Rose then allegedly punched a 43-year-old woman who confronted him, causing a fight to break out.

It is further alleged he used the bat to strike a 50-year-old man on the head and then stabbed a 27-year-old man to the arms.

The alleged victims then disarmed Rose and used the bat against him.

Rose was arrested at his home where police allege they found items related to the assault.

The man who was stabbed suffered cuts to his shoulder and arm while the other injured parties were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Rose's case will be mentioned in court again on April 27, but he will not be required to attend.