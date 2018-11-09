Debutant steadies innings as Cooroy-Eumundi dig in hard

Cooroy-Eumundi's U15 Ryan Christensen on his way to a 50 against Caboolture.

CRICKET: In round three of the senior competition, the local derby, Cooroy- Eumundi 3As hosted Tewantin-Noosa at Sel Bonnel Oval.

With temperatures forecast to 35 degrees, it was a welcome toss to win, with Cooroy-Eumundi electing to bat first.

The pitch looked like a dream but batsmen found it difficult to time shots on what proved to be a slow- paced track. Wickets fell at regular intervals until Mark Young (40) and 3As debutant Josh Butterfield (28) steadied the ship with some determined batting.

Skipper Rob Plant chipped in with a solid 35, to help accumulate a respectable total of 181 all out.

The TNT openers survived a difficult few overs at the end of the day, and will resume at 0-7. With the game finely balanced, next Saturday should make for a cracking day's cricket.

U15s: The under-15s travelled to Caboolture for round 3. Winning the toss and electing to bat, the innings started shakily but a 50-run partnership between Lachlan Harrison (42) and Ryan Christensen (50) got the boys back on track.

Coming in at 9 and 10, Jack Ritchie (21) and Kai Badger (20) finished the innings, achieving a respectable total of 190.

Cooroy bowlers pressured Caboolture into losing two wickets before the end of play. Ryan Christensen, at second slip took a sensational catch, and wonderful spells by Lachlan Harrison (1-8) and Oscar Long (1-4) restricted the opposition to 2-12 off 6 overs.

U13s: Hosting the Coolum Strikers, the U13s won the toss and elected to field first.

Despite an early run-out off sharp fielding, Coolum Strikers were rapidly building runs until devastating overs from Flynn Steele (2-16) and Jack Lynch (2-6) punched a gaping hole in the batting order with four quick wickets.

Chasing 137 runs, Cooroy- Eumundi batters quickly settled into their groove with great contributions right down the batting order.

Flynn Steele struck the winning runs with a beautifully-timed cut shot to the boundary. With the loss of only two wickets, Cooroy-Eumundi claimed victory with a total of 179.

U12s: U12 White maintained its unbeaten start to the season with a home win over the Coolum Renegades.

Batting first, Cooroy was not at its best, with wickets falling cheaply and regularly throughout the innings.

Stoic defence from Nathan Howarth helped build to a below-par 90 all out.

Fortunately, the bowlers were in the groove and Coolum was dismissed for 53, helped by a superb catch from Nathan Hindmarsh.

Teamwork in the field saved them after a poor batting display and the boys felt lucky to win.

At the Eumundi State School, U12 Green hosted the Coolum Hurricanes in a high-scoring game.

Batting first, Coolum scored freely throughout, taking the total to a very respectable 4-170.

Aiden Connell was superb in the field with two run-outs and taking 1-3 off 3 overs. In reply, Cougars batted superbly with debutant Hamish Price finishing 29no and Clancy Young a solid 52no. Callum Steele hit four consecutive boundaries, but was unfortunately out with the scores level, leaving Hamish to hit the winning run in what was a true team effort.