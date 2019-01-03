Cyclone Penny to hit Category 2 as it turns towards QLD

WITH Tropical Cyclone Penny looking more likely to reach Townsville as a tropical low, eyes will be eagerly watching the rain gauges in the hopes of decent falls.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest track map shows TC Penny passing over the coast around Townsville as a low sometime on Monday, January 7.

For rain, it's looking likely that Monday will be the best possible chance for some decent showers, with the bureau tipping up to 30mm at least for Townsville.

"Penny is forecast to intensify to a category 2 system overnight well offshore of

Queensland before turning towards the southwest during Friday," the bureau said.

"At this stage Penny is forecast to weaken as it approaches the coast, however there is still

the risk of it maintaining cyclone strength as it nears the coast early next week.

"No direct impacts from the system are expected across Queensland in the next three days."

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast track map for Cyclone Penny showing the system crossing the coast as a tropical low around Townsville on Monday.

When Penny reaches a Category 2 system, its strongest winds are classed as destructive, with typical gusts over open flat land of 125-164km/hr.

If a Category 2 system crosses the coast, it's likely to cause minor house damage, significant damage to signs, trees and caravans, heavy damage to some crops and a risk of power failure.

With TC Penny still a chance of crossing as a Category 1 system, this would mean it would have gales of 90-125km/hr with damage to crops, trees and caravans possible.

A Category 1 system is not likely to damage homes to a great extent.