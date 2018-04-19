Menu
Login
Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa creative director Heidi Meyer and investment director Kim Carroll are excited ahead of a council decision on their development application.
Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa creative director Heidi Meyer and investment director Kim Carroll are excited ahead of a council decision on their development application. Craig Warhurst
News

Decision to be made today for major Coast resort

Stuart Cumming
by
19th Apr 2018 6:17 AM

AT LEAST a busload of supporters will be in Nambour today for Sunshine Coast Council's decision on the proposed Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa.

The project's creative director, Heidi Meyer, said supporters of her and husband Kim Carroll's push to build up to 111 rooms of luxury accommodation at Buderim would travel by coach to see today's decision in person.

Councillors will vote on the application, which last week was supported by the council's officers as long as it complied with a list of 158 conditions.

Those conditions included managing the risk of landslips on the escarpment site while cuts and retaining walls ranging in size from 5.5m to nearly 9m were built.

Between 44,000 and 50,000 cubic metres of fill is expected to be excavated during the four-year construction period.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said he hoped a full and frank discussion would precede today's vote.

"We will obviously observe the officers' recommendation," Cr Jamieson said.

He said councillors would have their own views on the questions they wanted to ask.

"It's a proposal that has received a lot of support from the community but we will see what the discussion (and) debate brings on Thursday and then make a decision."

A council report showed 292 of the 337 properly made public submissions it received were in favour of the project.

Cr Jamieson said it would be totally inappropriate for him disclose how he would vote before the meeting.

"I don't want to demonstrate any prejudice one way or the other."

badderam buderim resort sunshine coast sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    News Woodwork annexe adds more space to woodwork, metalwork activities

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    News ILLEGAL overnight campers may soon be in the sights of law enforcers

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    News Business protects indigenous integrity

    Local Partners