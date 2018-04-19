Decision to be made today for major Coast resort

Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa creative director Heidi Meyer and investment director Kim Carroll are excited ahead of a council decision on their development application.

AT LEAST a busload of supporters will be in Nambour today for Sunshine Coast Council's decision on the proposed Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa.

The project's creative director, Heidi Meyer, said supporters of her and husband Kim Carroll's push to build up to 111 rooms of luxury accommodation at Buderim would travel by coach to see today's decision in person.

Councillors will vote on the application, which last week was supported by the council's officers as long as it complied with a list of 158 conditions.

Those conditions included managing the risk of landslips on the escarpment site while cuts and retaining walls ranging in size from 5.5m to nearly 9m were built.

Between 44,000 and 50,000 cubic metres of fill is expected to be excavated during the four-year construction period.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said he hoped a full and frank discussion would precede today's vote.

"We will obviously observe the officers' recommendation," Cr Jamieson said.

He said councillors would have their own views on the questions they wanted to ask.

"It's a proposal that has received a lot of support from the community but we will see what the discussion (and) debate brings on Thursday and then make a decision."

A council report showed 292 of the 337 properly made public submissions it received were in favour of the project.

Cr Jamieson said it would be totally inappropriate for him disclose how he would vote before the meeting.

"I don't want to demonstrate any prejudice one way or the other."