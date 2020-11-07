Deck the halls, it’s carols time already

The hinterland Carols are coming to Eumundi later this month to cheer everyone up.

After the toughest of years Santa is soon set to lighten everyone’s load by springing an early present on the Eumundi/Noosa community.

He’s reaching into his sack to deliver unwrapped the Hinterland Carols which is an upcycled version of the Doonan Community Christmas Carols for Sunday November 29 at the Eumundi Showgrounds.

Families will be able to enjoy an evening under the stars at a social distance while singing along to Christmas carols, presented by a host of talented local performers including Emma Tomlinson, Little Seed Theatre Company, Zeal Youth Theatre, Noosa District Concert Band and the Good Shepherd Lutheran College singers.

“The kids will love Santa arriving on the convoy of fire engines, courtesy of the Doonan and Eumundi Rural Fire Brigades,” event spokeswoman Renae Suttie said.

.Gates open 3.30pm with the entertainment kicking off 4.30pm ahead of Santa’s arrival at 6pm with the evening set to close at 8pm.

Carparking on site will be a gold coin donation and there will be stack of food stalls offering pizzas, Turkish gozleme, doughnuts, icecream and potato slinkys.

To amuse the kids there will be glow toys and a jumping castle.

“Please bring picnic rugs, insect repellent and your singing voices,” Renae said.

“In case of wet weather, please bring ponchos and camping chairs.”

This is a no glass venue with the carols conducted with a COVID Safe event checklist.

Sponsor include Sunshine Coast Council, Experience Eumundi, Wythes Real Estate, Eumundi Service Station, Maggie’s Flower Crowns and Eko Consulting.

Helping present the event are groups like Eumundi Show Society, Doonan Rural Fire Brigade, Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade, Cooroy SES, Little Seed Theatre Company and the Zeal Youth Theatre.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/HinterlandCarols