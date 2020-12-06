Deck the Hastings St with Christmas cheer

It will be starting to look a lot like Christmas in Hastings St.

One of Noosa’s favourite Christmas occasions the lighting of the Hastings St Christmas tree is this year making way for 12 days of Christmas Magic.

According to Alesha Gooderham of Hastings Street Projects the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have created an opportunity to explore a new approach.

The magic will flow down there from December 11 to 22.

“We have taken the step to have installations on the Main Hastings St roundabout and the roundabout to the Woods (Claude Batten Drive) to unify the entire length of Hastings St,” Ms Gooderham said.

Noosa Longboards is climbing on-board for a Hastings St Christmas.

“The concept for this year, after all the boarder challenges is Coming Home for Christmas with a vintage car (at the main roundabout) and the NL Kombi (Noosa Woods roundabout) decked out with a Christmas tree, presents and a Noosa Longboards Surfboard – all quintessential elements of Noosa.

“The colours for the hanging decorations are a step away from the traditional gold, silver, red and green but more relevant to Noosa with blue and white just like beach umbrellas which adorn Noosa Main Beach,” she said.

Ms Gooderham said these decorations and the installations are visible both day and night, which has often been the challenge with additional tree lights as they are not visible until after 6pm.

“We are working with the talented Noosa team at Splash Events who have brought the concept to life,” she said.