Decked out to inspire art adventures

Local artistic talent Rosie Lloyd-Giblett with two of her works.

Nossa’s great artistic road trip is going to be all decked out this afternoon at the Noosa Botanic Gardens.

On display in this lush lakeside setting will be Noosa Open Studio’s 26 bespoke deck chairs handmade by the Cooroora Woodworkers and with canvases painted by local artists.

The amphitheatre is the open studio for this laidback creative outing from noon with a live auction at 2.30pm, so bring a picnic and wander the stunning works.

Open Studios president Trevor Purvis said this event fundraising initiative was inspired by the COVID-19 restrictions, which ruled out all the usual fundraising methods.

The deckchairs showcase the rich artistic talent living in this region with around 98 artists featuring in the Open Studios trail which last year pumped $1 million into the local economy.

Among them is Rosie Lloyd-Giblett whose colourfulwork displays her deep concerns for climate change and love of the natural landscape.

“I want the viewer to smell the foliage, view the colour pathway and hear the tune of the natural world,” Rosie said.

These deck chairs are up for auction at the Noosa Botanic Gardens this afternoon, so wander around from noon to have a box seat.

The Noosa Art trail officially kicks off next week running from October 9-18 celebrating artists’ work through informative studio visits, workshop opportunities and special events.

The art trails cover ceramists to sculptors, painters and glass, metal, mosaics, textiles and artists.

Mr Purvis said the best way to experience the Open Studios is to call in first to Wallace House art gallery in Noosaville’s Wallace Park to collect the 100-page arts trail guide.

The trail is divided into various regions – from Noosa beaches and various hinterland villages.

Wallace House will display a taste of with an exhibition featuring one example piece from every artist on the trail and volunteers will advise on how to get the most out of this arty adventure.

A SOIREE AT MOON MOUNTAIN

(October 10, 4pm – 6pm, Moon Mountain)

Tickets: $75 (Noosa Open Studios members $65).

A Soiree at Moon Mountain will celebrate music, art, design, wearable art, slow food, craft wines and beverages.

Wander through the stunning grounds that host carefully curated sculptures and see the unveiling of Nick Warfield’s new work The Two Sides of Bob Hawke, and listen to live music and a talk on “the importance of art” by Bill Hauritz, from Woodford Folk Festival.

Guests will receive a specially created “slow food” picnic box, featuring the flavours of Noosa, and a drink on arrival. A cash bar featuring local craft beer, gin and more will also be available.