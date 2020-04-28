‘Dedicated’ baton master celebrates 50yrs

THE hearty congratulations flowing to Noosa Chorale’s Adrian King as he celebrates 50 years of conducting choirs and symphony orchestras has been tempered a little by our uncertain times.

There have been commiserations because no thanks to COVID-19 he hasn’t got anyone to conduct in his golden jubilee year,

“It’s a bit frustrating,” he said.

“I was looking forward to the Chorale’s “Music of the Olympics” concert this month. “I was privately considering it my gold medal concert but, of course, it has had to be postponed.”

Since taking over the Chorale from Leonard Spira in 2007, Adrian, 69, has shown himself to be a lively, dedicated musician conducting everything from Christmas carols and traditional folk song to great classical choral works.

He comes from a musical family. His mother played the piano and organ and was director of local choirs in Lincolnshire in the UK where he was born. His dad was a tenor and he remembers his house “being filled with music” every night.

He received his musical training at the London School of Music, which he attended with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and later Guildhall School of Music in London, specialising in singing, conducting, piano and French horn. He recalls coming home from the school when he was just 19 and taking over the baton for one of his mother’s choirs, the Caistor Male Voice Society.

He enjoys working with children and was director of music for 19 years at St James Choir School in Grimsby, a highlight of his time there conducting a combined schools’ choir at the Royal Albert Hall.

Another was conducting the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. “Just by chance the local council was building a new auditorium and invited the school choir to sing Carmina Burana. I was asked to conduct and I immediately said ‘Yes.’”

It’s intriguing, however, to reflect that this inspirational musician wouldn’t be with us had it not been for a young surfer from Minyama, Baron Symes, deciding to look for waves in the north of England.

This started off a chain of circumstances with Baron and his mate Craig Smith marrying Adrian’s two daughters, Sarah and Louise, both professional string players, moving to the Sunshine Coast to live and, eight years later in 2006, Adrian and his soprano wife, Helen, following them to be with family.

Adrian lives at Buddina adjacent to Minyama and admits it felt “very strange” when they heard the girls were marrying a couple of Australians. “We were happy for them as they were following their hearts but it was very tough to know the girls were moving to the other side of the world.

Adrian King

“It took a few years but we decided to move to Australia as well. I asked Louise to look out for some jobs that might interest me and that’s how I started —first with Noosa Chorale, which I still conduct and later the Sunshine Coast Choral Society and the Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra.

“I have been fortunate in the last 14 years to be involved musically with some extremely talented musicians and very fine singers.”

And what does he expect from choirs after 50 years of holding the baton?

“Perform to the best of your ability in a fun, creative and friendly atmosphere but it does imply a certain amount of discipline and politeness:

“Listen to the conductor and take instruction on board. Accept personal responsibility to learn your part and be attentive.

“Do not hurt, upset or exploit any other choir members, be helpful and supportive instead. Remember that music-making in a choir is a team effort and then, finally, don’t talk while others are learning.

“In fact, while I am rehearsing another part it is an ideal opportunity to learn and cement what you know already and go over the words as the others are singing. Sing your own part in your head to develop a clear sense of the structure of the song. Learn the other parts, if possible, to get a better understanding of the music.

“Remember – “you don’t practise to get things right you practise so that you can’t get it wrong!”

Is there one work he would love to conduct?

“Three works actually – Rachmaninoff’s Vespers, Dvorák’s Requiem and Stabat Mater, but otherwise I have fortunately been blessed with being able to conduct all the popular and “classical cornerstones” of the music repertoire.”

What is the most challenging aspects of being a conductor?

“First, arriving at the correct balance of choosing a work to perform – to allure to the hopefully “full house” audience and then to appeal and stimulate the musicians to a wonderful and magnificent performance.

“Secondly, planning rehearsals and, hopefully, having enough time with full attendances of singers to make certain adjustments in tempo, articulation, phrasing and breath marks as well as relaying my vision of the finished work to the performers”

And the most fulfilling:

“Producing an exciting and breathtaking musical performance devoid of flaws which satisfies and stimulates both the listener and performer alike to realms of sheer musical bliss!”