Three-year-old Nyah Mead from Peregian Beach is ready for a cold front to hit the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard/File
Weather

Deep chill: Coldest weekend since October on cards

Matty Holdsworth
30th Apr 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:02 AM
A COLD snap is headed for the Sunshine Coast with this weekend likely to be the coldest one recorded in more than six months.

The Bureau of Meteorology expect temperatures of six degrees below the May average that are predicted to drop down to single digits.

Forecaster Shane Kennedy said today will start off with plenty of sunshine with a strong chance of showers and even a risk of thunderstorms.

Mr Kennedy said a strong trough and cold front is moving through quickly which contains a slight risk of damaging winds, large hail.

"Destructive winds are possible, but more likely further south towards the Gold Coast," Mr Kennedy said.

"Once that sweeps through there will be a dramatic change of cool, dry air.

"Tomorrow morning might have slight showers offshore then a sunny day but minimums will be substantially cooler."

Mr Kennedy said this weekend is predicted to be the coolest since October last year.

"It's likely to drop down to 10 degrees or lower, particularly inland," he said.

"Quite likely to be the coolest weekend since October, so six months.

"It's quite unusual for temps to be this low at the start of May. They're 3-4C below average, even 5-6C below average this weekend."

Mr Kennedy said a ridge of high pressure will start to push moisture back into the air on Monday and return temps to more average for next week.

