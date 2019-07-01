Deep in the wetlands

MANGROVE SITUATION: Louis, Ezekiel and Tyler get a close look at local fauna and flora samples with the digital microscope.

FOR many, spending a day in the mangroves may not sound exciting.

But for students from Sunshine Beach State School, it proved to be an invaluable experience when they recently went to Maroochy Wetlands.

The Year 6/5 class spent a day observing different root structures of mangroves.

This was then extended when they were asked to construct and test a mangrove tree prototype that would stay upright in the tidal and windy conditions of the wetlands.

After a quick lesson how to accurately use the scientific equipment, students practised how to measure the soil pH, light levels, temperature,

salinity, soil colour and soil moisture.

Then a wander along the boardwalk became a discovery type as they observed the different types of mangroves and exploring how the growth and survival of living things is affected by physical conditions of their environment.

A short pause to hand-feed the salty mangrove leaves to the crabs was a highlight for the students.

Then it was back to work putting to use their newly acquired skills to investigate the mangroves inhabitants, niches and conditions.

The visit, provided by Sunshine Coast Environmental Education Centre Staff, was a great opportunity for students to extend and apply their scientific understanding that living things have structural features and adaptations that help them to survive in their environment.

Sunshine Beach State School is renowned for not only teaching their students to become environmentally aware at school, but to also practice this belief within their local community.