Deja vu for Coast tourism sector as cancellations roll in

Accommodation providers have been slammed with phones ringing "non-stop" since Friday morning's lockdown announcement.

Mooloolaba's Landmark Resort and Spa general manager Brett Thompson said the majority of calls were cancellations, but there was a small glimmer of hope.

"We did get a number of bookings for this weekend from travellers who had booked accommodation in Brisbane," he said.

"So we were able to rebook the room for this weekend.

"But we certainly weren't able to rebook the rooms from next week on."

The Landmark Resort and Spa took around 30 cancellations on Friday and expect more over the weekend.

Mr Thompson said they spent the morning fielding calls from confused travellers.

"They had no idea," he said.

"The government only made the decision on the run earlier this morning.

"Customers didn't know what to do and obviously operators didn't know what to do for the first hour or two until we got some information."

Mr Thompson said the three-day lockdown was another set back for the industry.

"We had a record December holiday period and January was heading towards the same direction but because of the lockdown it has obviously impacted us," Mr Thompson said.

"If it goes for any longer than three days there will be severe impacts on the business."

A Visit Sunshine Coast spokesperson said the three-day lockdown would have an impact on the local tourism industry.

"Greater Brisbane is one of our primary markets, and this lockdown will have an impact and disruption on our local tourism industry," the spokesperson said.

"However, now more than ever we all need to listen to, and adhere with the public health directions."

Mr Thompson said for those still looking to visit the Coast, it was best to contact accommodation providers directly.

"As a traditional accommodation operator, with any mandatory government COVID-19 lockdown we give a full refund," he said.

"So we always recommend booking direct with hotel operators so in uncertain times we can offer the certainty of a booking refund."