Dejan Lovren and Luka Modric could both be facing jail time. Picture: Getty
Soccer

Liverpool and Real Madrid stars facing time behind bars

20th Sep 2018 11:12 AM

LIVERPOOL star Dejan Lovren and Real Madrid ace Luka Modric could face five years in prison after being charged with perjury.

The case follows up the $A25 million embezzlement trial of former Dinamo Zagreb chief Zdravko Mamic, who was found guilty and sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Public prosecutors in Croatia claim Lovren lied under oath regarding his transfer from Zagreb to Lyon in 2010, after an investigation was exclusively revealed by SunSport late last year.

Mamic, one of Croatian football's most influential figures, was found guilty of illegally raking in money for himself off the back of Real Madrid star Modric's exit from Zagreb a decade ago, and then Lovren's two years later.

World Cup Golden Ball winner Modric was charged with perjury earlier this year, with the ace changing his testimony regarding his 2008 transfer to Tottenham mid-trial.

And Lovren is now charged with the same offence, having been under investigation for the past nine months after allegedly giving false testimony during the trial.

A public prosecutors' spokesman told SunSport late last year: "The county prosecutor's office in Osijek is investigating Dejan Lovren on a suspicion of giving false testimony."

It means Lovren and Modric could both face up to five years in jail if found guilty.

Both players are now awaiting a trial date.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

