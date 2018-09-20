Menu
Train services have been suspended on the Ipswich and Springfield lines after a truck hit a bridge at Chelmer in Brisbane's southwest.
News

Trains, traffic delayed as truck hits bridge

by Talisa Eley
20th Sep 2018 1:15 PM

TRAIN services have been suspended on the Ipswich and Springfield lines after a truck hit a bridge at Chelmer in Brisbane's southwest.

The truck became wedged under the rail bridge near the corner of Bridge St and Honour Ave shortly before 12.20pm.

No one was injured, a police spokesman said.

Services were stopped between Indooroopilly and Chelmer station until inspectors could assess the bridge for any structural damage.

The road was also closed in both directions, with motorists warned to avoid the area.

