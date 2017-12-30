Delicious 100 lists Noosa Waterfront Restaurant

WELL DONE: The team of chefs and owner Andrea Ravezzani (second from right).

Amber Macpherson

NOOSA Waterfront Restaurant owner Andrea Ravezzani ended 2017 with a nice surprise - being listed at number 20 in the Delicious 100 Queensland restaurants list.

The esteemed food review announced the best eateries last month, a result Mr Ravenazzi is thrilled with.

"We were rated the top Italian restaurant in Queensland,” Mr Ravezzani said.

"We thought we would be listed between 50 to 70, but this was more of a surprise.

"We had the Chef's Hat in October, and now the Delicious 100 in December. It's fantastic for the team.”

Mr Ravezzani said the restaurant listed even higher in the popular choice category.

"We were number 12 in the people's choice (for the Delicious 100),” he said.

"It's good for the staff, to be recognised and rewarded for all the work.”

Of the 100 restaurants, 11 spots were awarded to Noosa restaurants, including Wasabi at number 14, Ricky's River Bar at 27 and Thomas Corner Eatery at number 38.