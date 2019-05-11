Delicious food and wine time

KERRIE McCallum, editor of Delicious, chats about all things Noosa Food and Wine as she gets ready to visit for this year's festival.

What do you love about Noosa Food and Wine?

It's a really unique combination of things. The location is spectacular, the weather amazing (touch wood), the local produce is great, the close concentration of events makes the energy and vibe a lot of fun as no one strays far from "the village”, people relax and, while the festival attracts an incredible line-up of talent, there is also this sense of fun and laid-back mischief that's a hard-to-define mix.

Give us a taste of your involvement in the weekend?

I'm opening the festival with Delicious' senior editor, the brilliant and funny Matt Preston. Then I'm hosting a panel on our food system on the Saturday with Alla Wolf-Tasker and Christine Manfield, then I'm hosting a few demos with Matt Preston and closing the festival with him. Then I'm moderating a panel at the industry day on Monday. In between, I'm getting amongst it.

Who are you looking forward to seeing in Noosa this year?

All of our contributors, our chefs and producers alike, my team and colleagues and the readers we run into. A lot of them come to Noosa and they are such a great bunch and a lot of fun. Matt Preston tells me I have to go to Sum Yung Guys so I am going to make sure I get there this year as I ran out of time last year.

Why are festivals like Noosa Food and Wine important to the industry?

It brings people together to celebrate something we all love in a unique environment. It's a great way to get together, talk shop and get to know everyone or catch up with friends and colleagues from far and wide. You get to know people really well, know what they do, what they produce or their stories when you are in an environment like this.

Noosa's geography keeps everyone close and tightly confined, so we get to support each others' events. And the location is just really, really hard to beat.

There are really strong local restaurants, chefs and produce but also other people are welcome from other parts of the country to bring this x-factor to Noosa Food and Wine.