Delicious way to lend a hand in Noosa

BAREFOOT Bar and Grill in Gympie Tce, Noosaville, along with Laurent Property, is inviting residents and visitors to be part of Cancer Council's 2019 fundraiser Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, being held this Thursday from 11am.

Entry is $30 per person with $15 from every ticket going directly to Cancer Council Australia. Bookings are encouraged for catering purposes.

There's also a raffle with fabulous prizes generously donated by local businesses.

Raffle tickets are $5 and can be bought ahead of the event at the venue or on the day.

The major prize draw is a Port Douglas holiday that includes a three-night stay at Mandalay Luxury Beachfront Apartments, return airport shuttle transfers and a reef trip for two people valued at $2300.

There will also be an auction on the day for a table of six to enjoy an evening at Barefoot with their own private chef to prepare teppanyaki at their table.

Organisers send a heartfelt thank you to all those businesses that have come on board to help make a difference.