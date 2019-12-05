Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Delivery riders brawl outside KFC

by Phoebe Loomes
5th Dec 2019 3:45 PM

 

A PAIR of delivery riders have been filmed brutally fighting with a man outside a KFC in the UK, while shocked bystanders screamed.

A video of the brawl, which happened outside a KFC on Above Bar Street in Southampton, Hampshire on Monday night, was filmed by a bemused bystander. The man said he'd witnessed the brutal fight involving multiple people while on his way to the gym.

Two men, one wearing a food delivery backpack and standing with a bicycle, another in a grey shirt, can be heard yelling and arguing, before the man in grey walks away briefly.

The man in grey then walks back before and the pair begin pushing one another and throwing punches.

A woman standing nearby suddenly starts screaming, "Please calm down," as the men start wrestling and throwing more punches outside the KFC.

A man was involved in a fight with two different delivery drivers. Picture: @98Toks
A man was involved in a fight with two different delivery drivers. Picture: @98Toks

 

The man in the grey shirt is then approached by another man, who is wearing a motorcycle helmet, who is hit in the head.

Two of the men involved were delivery riders, according to the Daily Mail.

It's not clear what sparked the brawl.

The man filming the video eventually turns the camera to himself and says, "I'm just trying to go to the gym, fam".

The video of the fight has been shared more than 15,000 times on Twitter.

The men outside the KFC. Picture: @98Toks
The men outside the KFC. Picture: @98Toks
The pair outside the KFC. Picture: @98Toks
The pair outside the KFC. Picture: @98Toks

More Stories

brawl delivery driver delivery service fight

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Torture accused: ‘I don’t want to give birth handcuffed’

        premium_icon Torture accused: ‘I don’t want to give birth handcuffed’

        Crime A woman charged with torturing a tourist says she should be given bail because she could give birth ‘any day’.

        Business owners weigh in on tourism importance

        premium_icon Business owners weigh in on tourism importance

        Council News A survey of 170 business owners in Noosa has revealed just how much the shire...

        Cooroy’s proposed grand golfing makeover

        premium_icon Cooroy’s proposed grand golfing makeover

        News Cooroy Golf Club’s proposed makeover is reviewed by local residents’ group.

        Christmas set to float in all lit up

        Christmas set to float in all lit up

        News Noosa Waters hosts canal Christmas Flotilla to the delight of family crowds.