Delta Goodrem’s surprise new role

by Cameron Adams
16th Nov 2020 6:05 AM
Delta Goodrem will host this year's ARIA Awards.

The musician, who has won 12 ARIA Awards, said she was honoured to host the event for the first time. 

"The Australian music industry has had a year unlike any other we have ever faced before, and I am so looking forward to celebrating with you all - albeit remotely, as we come together to recognise and celebrate how talented this industry is to a global audience," Goodrem said.

The awards, held on November 25, will also feature presenters Keith Urban, Tones and I, INXS, Briggs, Guy Sebastian and Tim Minchin.

 

Goodrem surprised fans by releasing her first Christmas album, Only Santa Knows, last Friday.

The album includes duets with Olivia Newton-John and the late Gurrumul.

 

