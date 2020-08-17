Delta Goodrem has opened up about the terrifying secret health battle that left her unable to speak following complications from surgery.

The 35-year-old singer shared the story on Instagram on Sunday, explaining that issues had arisen when she had her salivary gland removed at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney two years ago.

Goodrem explained that she woke up from surgery to discover a paralysis of a nerve in her tongue had left her unable to speak.

In a confronting video uploaded on social media, and dated October 2018, the Voice star can be seen struggling to communicate while hooked up to tubes in a hospital bed.

Goodrem shared videos taken during the tough period.

In another clip from 2018, a tearful Goodrem tells the camera: "I don't want to go out, I'm super embarrassed. I'm just over it. I'm just trying to stay positive."

She added: "My livelihood is my sound … I'm trying to decide whether this is getting any better or not. It doesn't feel like it."

After months of rehabilitation with daily speech therapy, Goodrem was finally able to get her voice back.

She explained to fans that she'd kept her health battle private for so long as hadn't been "ready" to share it.

However, it's now all been laid bare in her newly released song Paralyzed, which was inspired by the difficult period.

In a new video to her followers, Goodrem pointed out that it's a reminder no one knows what others are privately dealing with.

"I share this with you as an artist sharing where the poetry in this song comes from, and as a human who deeply feels and understands that everyone has their own story and their own challenges," she said.

"You never know what someone is going through and this is an extremely hard time for people. So I send this story to you with the message of hope and love."

Originally published as Delta reveals secret health battle