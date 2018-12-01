Demand for new Pomona bridge to beat flood blues

The 1934 opening of the Six Mile Creek Briudge outside Pomona.

A LOBBY group formed to replace a Six Mile Creek bridge has already gathered more than 1480 signatures of support.

The Pomona Replace the Bridge Action Group is made up of locals Ron Green, Robert Heron and Kay Ashby-McBryde.

Mr Green told the Noosa News they aim is to keep the pressure on the State Government to upgrade the dangerous single lane structure at Crossing 7 on the Pomona-Kin Kin Rd, which was built back in 1934.

He said Noosa MP Sandy Bolton has presented their petition to the Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey and his department.

"This single lane 'give way' signed bridge is now 84 years old and long overdue for replacement with a two-lane bridge ... the same as others in the area,” Mr Green and his two backers said in a joint statement.

"We feel this issue should be resolved very soon.”

Mr Green said residents living outside of Pomona on the northern side found it a "real pain” to try and get across.

"We have to keep the pot stirring,” he said.

"People are saying 'fix that bridge ... I'm sick of that bloody bridge'.”

Mr Green said Ms Bolton has been told any replacement is "a fair way off”.

"We don't want them to build Sydney Harbour Bridge,” he said.

One of the community wish lists for a higher crossing to mitigate flooding

"It's too low ... though it's high enough on the Pomona side. They'd have to bring it up to clear those flood plains.”

Mr Green said since he moved to the area in 2001, the traffic along there has become far busier.

Ms Bolton said in 2014 while she was a Noosa councillor, she met with local MP Tony Perrett at the bridge site with concerned residents to discuss the bridge.

Ms Bolton said the bridge was originally a two-lane carriageway - but was later converted to one lane "to improve safety” but the "numerous incidents

that have occurred since have shown it not to be the case”.

She said based on information obtained from Queensland Transport and Roads Investment, the bridge project had an indicative total cost of $23.2 million in 2012-13.

