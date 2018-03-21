Denim-mania in Cooroy's Lifeline

THE three-day annual Lifeline Cooroy Denim Sale gets under way from Thursday March 22.

And it's always big, so don't delay if you're after quality denim wear.

The sale will be crammed full of country clothing of all labels and sizes for men, women and children, including RM Williams, Lee, Thomas Cook, Ralph Lauren and many more.

Bargains will be available on items such as Drizabone, leather jackets, jodphurs, Akubras, all leather bags, belts and boots.

Quality Australian linen, tea towels and manchester will aslo be available.

Culture Corner will feature Australian paintings, bric-a-brac, Aboriginal artefacts and an array of Australian books.

Local artist Michelle MacLennan will also be displaying some of her original works with high quality signed reproductions for purchase.

The Lifeline Cooroy Denim Sale is located at the CWA Hall in Maple Street, Cooroy.

It's on from Thursday to Saturday, March 22 to 24.