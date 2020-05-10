Denise Morcombe recalls her fondest memories of Daniel

ON this special day for our mums, one of Australia’s most passionate mothers Denise Morcombe shares some of her fondest memories of her three boys.

Matt Collins: The Daniel Morcombe Foundation turned 15 last week, it’s quite an achievement.

Denise Morcombe: Yes, everything we do is free, we don’t sell any of our resources. It is a big achievement being able to offer those for free.

MC: Is there an ultimate goal for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation that you and Bruce are working towards?

DM: We really want to make Australia a safe place for children. It’s a big job but we are getting there. We can only do the best we can with the resources and facilities that we’ve got. Day for Daniel is probably my biggest goal to make all schools in Australia involved in Day for Daniel. That would be great

MC: Is there a memorable interaction you’ve had with another parent or another mother, who has come up to you and said, because of the foundation you have really helped our family?

DM: Yeah, we have people come up to us in the street or send us little notes. The Education Department has got the Daniel Morcombe Child Safety curriculum. The three key words taught in schools are recognise, react and report. We have had parents come up to us and say because of those lessons, the kids have been able to report what has happened and the perpetrator has been out to jail.

MC: I am obviously very wary and sensitive about talking about Daniel, but it would be remiss of me not to ask, what are some of your fondest memories of your boy.

DM: There were lots of memories, but Daniel was always scared of the dark. Quite often he used to come in and snuggle up next to us on the floor in the bedroom. He would get in my bedspread and lie down there.

Another time, I remember it was only the week before he went missing, the three boys had just finished school and I took them to Subway after school. They ordered their subs and Dean and Brad went and sat at one table, because it wasn’t cool to sit near your mum. But Daniel was sitting a table by himself and he said, ‘come on Mum, you can sit with me’. So I sat there with him.

MC: Oh, how lovely. What a sweet, sweet boy.

DM: But the other two boys are good two.

MC: Ha ha, you’d better get that in Denise.

DM: Yes.