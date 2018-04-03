Dennis takes beach art inland

COOROY Fusion Festival highlights all that is fantastic about the beautiful Noosa Hinterland on Saturday, May 12, from 9.30am-3pm.

One of those highlights is how close we are to the beautiful beach at Noosa Heads so, this year, thanks to the sponsorship of Tourism Noosa, the craft team at Cooroy Fusion Festival is bringing the beach to the hinterland with renowned international sand sculptor Dennis Massoud.

"We throw a lot of ideas around the committee table when organising this event and this was one that just jumped out as something a little bit different,” event organiser Chris Bell said.

"It fits perfectly with our sponsors Tourism Noosa, so we couldn't resist making it happen.

"Based right here in Noosa, Dennis Massoud is a world champion sand sculptor and has turned sand sculpting into a performing art.

"He has sculpted sand around the world, and at most major events throughout Australia, and his sculptures have been used in television advertisements.

"So having him at Fusion Festival just made sense.”

In addition to creating a work of art in front of the Butter Factory, Dennis will share some of his skills and secrets at workshops.