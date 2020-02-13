Menu
Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie outside the new swish new toilet block at Peregian Beach.
Deputy Mayor cleared as complaint dismissed

Scott Sawyer
13th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
NOOSA Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a complaint alleging he failed to declare a conflict of interest in a controversial surf club expressions of interest process.

The Office of the Independent Assessor advised Cr Wilkie yesterday it had decided to dismiss the complaint, following its investigation.

The Daily reported that a complaint had been made to the OIA in May last year, alleging a longstanding association between Cr Wilkie and the Peregian Beach Community Association.

It was alleged Cr Wilkie had been "instrumental" in assisting the association prepare and potentially submit an expression of interest for the use of the space at the controversial Peregian Beach Surf Club.

It was further alleged that in a council meeting on March 12, when voting to proceed with the EOI process, Cr Wilkie didn't declare a conflict of interest in relation to his involvement with the association.

At the time Cr Wilkie said he couldn't understand how any conflict of interest allegation could be upheld.

The OIA found the council had not been considering applications at the time and the Peregian Beach Community Association had not intended on applying for the expressions of interest process, and was not an applicant.

It also found Cr Wilkie had appropriately declared a conflict of interest at the subsequent council meeting where the expressions of interest applications were considered.

The office also issued a warning to the complainant about leaking details of a complaint about councillor conduct prior to the completion of an investigation that it could lead to prosecution for the making of a vexatious or frivolous complaint.

Cr Wilkie had lived in Peregian for more than 25 years.

