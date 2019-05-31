Derek lifts into world records

DEREK Mason has done it again.

This time he has added world record holder to his impressive list of achievements.

Noosa's favourite 80-year-old, Parkisnon's fighting powerlifter continues to prove there are no limits after lifting his way into the record books.

Last weekend at the internationally recognised Great Barrier Reef Masters Games in Cairns, Mr Mason benchpressed 63kg in his 80-plus division and broke the world, Oceana and national records.

A proud Mr Mason could not believe his hard work had paid off.

"(A world record) was the thing we were hoping to do. We always joked, 'wouldn't it be nice to get a world record',” he said.

Mr Mason also broke the Oceana and national record in his division for lifting 103kg in the deadlift.

The five-foot-four champion had to contend with an outdoor arena and the humid north Queensland climate and admitted he was both excited and full of nerves on the day.

Co-coach John Ross said Mr Mason was an inspiration for both the elderly and those living with Parkinson's disease.

"The effort this guy is putting in, he is just incredible,” Mr Ross said.

"We first realised the world record opportunity was there three years ago and have worked towards it.”

Mr Mason said while it is a great achievement for him, the reason he competes is to show others living with Parkinson's you can do something about it.

"There is no cure, you've just got to get out and meet it,” he said.

"That's why I do it, it's a chance to slow the progression down.”

Mr Mason thanked his coaches, Don Carrieres and Fred Goodwin, and the local Parkinson's group, gyms, sponsors and community groups who supported him.

This weekend Mr Mason will compete at the Australian Powerlifting Championships and hopes to become Australian champion for his division.