‘Deserves a medal’: Man’s heroic rescue of drowning teens

A good Samaritan should be awarded a medal after rescuing two swimmers in distress at a Gold Coast beach, a witness says.

Sue Sims, who lives on the 18th floor of a Surfers Paradise building overlooking the ocean, was having her morning coffee watching the water when disaster almost struck.

"I was watching them (two girls) swim. They were okay one minute, next they were gone," she said.

"I heard these girls scream 'help, help me'. And then I realised they were getting taken out. I was ringing triple-0.

"It started to get a few people running and I saw this guy (run in).

"He got the (girl) furthest out first and brought her in, and then went after the other one. It was scary to watch.

"Without that man, and I don't know who he was, those girls were gone."

She said the ordeal only lasted a few minutes "but it felt like ages".

It's unclear how far the girls, believed to be 14, were from the beach.

Ms Sims said the man "deserves a medal".

The pair taken stable to Gold Coast University Hospital after having difficulty in the surf off Cavill Ave, Surfers Paradise, about 6.10am Thursday, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

It's understood one of the girls was given oxygen by lifeguards on the beach.

Chief Lifeguard Warren Young. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Gold Coast chief lifeguard Warren Young said the incident highlighted the importance of swimming at patrolled beaches and between the flags.

Lifeguards patrol the beaches from 8am to 5pm but will be working longer hours from Saturday for the Christmas period.

"Even though it's a small swell and looks benign, there's residual currents … they must have got caught by it and some bystanders went to help them," he said of the near-drowning.

"Thankfully, things turned OK. But it just reiterates the importance of waiting until there's lifeguards on duty, because even though it looks benign there's still some current moving along the coast and conditions can be dangerous even if it doesn't look that way.

"We just ask people to be patient and just don't swim when there's no flags up, it really is so important."

In a separate incident, a boy was also taken to hospital in a stable condition after having difficulty in the surf on Wednesday night.

Originally published as 'Deserves a medal': Man's heroic rescue of drowning teens