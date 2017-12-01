Design lag sparks a slowdown for shovel ready gain

NOOSA has almost doubled its capital works projects, according to Councillor Frank Pardon, but that is putting a strain on council designers and creating a time lag for delivery.

Cr Pardon said the council had started the financial year with the plans for about 60 but was now tackling more than 100.

"We were going to have a bit of a gap year, as our CEO called it, where we did a lot of drafting.”

But the council has identified a greater need as part of its assets review and Cr Pardon said the "idea of going steady ... that went out the window”.

Asset planning manager Bryan O'Connor has told councillors the capacity of council's design services section "is not keeping pace and delivering designs for the capital works program”.

"This is impacting on council's ability to deliver the current capital works program and to provide shovel-ready designs in a timely manner for future years.”

Mr O'Connor said the works program is on target with the year to date budget standing at $3million, "but (this) will need increased monitoring, as a result of the loss of design staff over the past three months that will affect the delivery phase of projects”.

He said more resources are to be recruited in coming months to alleviate this drag on progress. His September status report said there are currently 110 active projects in the program as of September 30, including the carry over projects from 2016/2017.

"While these stages of projects require significant internal resourcing, it usually results in limited expenditure being recorded against the projects when compared with construction phases that consume high expense in shorter periods of time,” he said.

"The construction phase of projects will progressively increase and will continue through to the end of June 2018.”

Mr O'Connor said the "current capital delivery expenditure to the 30 September 30 2017, including actuals and commitments, is $9 million or 29 per cent of the capital program”.

Peter Gardiner