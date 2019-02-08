Menu
FLASH FLUSH: The original winning design for the Kenilworth toilet block has since been modified.
Design on flash Kenilworth dunny complete

by Peter Gardiner
7th Feb 2019 5:00 PM

YEARS in the pipeline, Sunshine Coast Council now looks set to spend the "pennies” needed for Kenilworth's designer dunny.

According to a council report, it is hoped construction will begin next month on the structure at Isaac Moore Park and work is planned to be complete by the second half of the financial year.

Councillors late last year unanimously adopted the project progress report which said funding for the construction cost of $635,000 included a $35,000 contingency fund. Councillor Greg Rogerson successfully moved the latest motion, which would progress Canistrum, the public toilet design by Maleny-based designer Michael Lennie.

"Based on the revised building design achieved through workshops in late 2017, public tenders for construction of the iconic amenity building at Isaac Moore Park were advertised in August 2018,” the report said.

"Unfortunately, all submissions were well above council's allocated budget, resulting in a process to review the architectural drawings with a focus on potential building material substitutions for design cost savings, without impacting the overall aesthetics of the building.

"This process is now all but complete. This was a process of working with potential builders, engineers and project managers, council designers and the architect to confirm the solution and associated costs.”

Material substitutions would include the first floor walls and roof to be timber as opposed to concrete, and the ramp and decking in hardwood, not concrete.

"By integrating the above changes, the cost to construct the structure has reduced substantially. However costs have not been able to be reduced to fall within current budget parameters,” the report said.

Mr Lennie has agreed to these changes, while Cr Rogerson has used an extra $115,000 of his divisional funding for the project.

