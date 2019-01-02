Designer home enjoys dress-circle position on golf course

PERFECTLY positioned on the best street in town this four-bedroom crafted home by national award-winning building designers Reitsma & Associates boasts a glorious vantage over the 11th fairway of the Peregian Springs golf course.

The house is positioned to provide generous light to all living areas, which are open plan, allowing the home to flow effortlessly into the bushland backdrop.

North facing, golf course frontage, fully-landscaped, low-maintenance gardens, a magnificent pool and a gazebo for entertaining, means all need to do is relax and soak in the views, privacy and peaceful surrounds of your new home.

The stylish and ample living zone takes in the lounge, dining and kitchen area.

The expansive sliding doors which frame the picturesque backdrop retract allowing the outside to blend seamlessly with the home. Entertaining here will be a delight.

With Meile appliances, marble benchtops and the ample outdoor areas, you will be the envy of your family and friends.

Ideal for empty-nesters, the upper level is devoted entirely to the main suite looking across the vista of green. It boasts a large walk-in robe, ensuite with corner spa, walk-in shower and dual vanities.

Set privately at the front of the house is the fourth bedroom/study and powder room, perfectly positioned for a productive workspace or home office. An additional two bedrooms are grouped with a large bathroom in what is essentially a separate wing off the downstairs living area.

Ideally located on Lakeside Drive, this spectacular home is just five minutes from shops, restaurants, and St Andrews Anglican College and Peregian Springs State School.

The Peregian Golf Course is right outside the back door and Peregian Beach and Coolum Beach are an easy 10-minute drive from home.

24 LAKESIDE DRIVE, PEREGIAN SPRINGS

4 Bed

2.5 Bath

2 Car

Pool

Agent: Francene Storie and Stephen Gage at Zinc Property

Contact: 0479 073 320, 0481 309 444

Features: Designer home with golf course frontage, seamless indoor-outdoor living, pool and a gazebo for entertaining

Area: 587sq m

Price: For sale $998,000