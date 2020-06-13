Designer-wearing pensioner had secret life as ice kingpin

IVAN Tumara is the tattooed, Versace-wearing man accused of drug trafficking who claims he's a humble pensioner.

But police allege the flashy-dressing 31-year-old, who was charged after large amounts of cash and drugs were found in police raids on his mother's home, lives a secret life as an ice and cocaine kingpin.

The court heard Tumara makes just $20,000 a year on a carer's pension, but his social media depicts a glamorous life of velour tracksuits, designer threads, extravagant nights out and Range Rovers.

Police allege Tumara has links to Asian crime gangs in Sydney and would hide drugs with a street value of over $100,000 in supermarket bags.

Ivan Tumara from Instagram

The state's crime and corruption commission (CCC) has launched a Supreme Court bid to force Tumara, from Underwood, to forfeit $274,860 in cash discovered at his mother's home in February last year and in a ute parked out the front a week earlier.

The CCC has also asked the court to force Tumara to reveal the identity and location of his assets worth more than $5000 and reveal any properties he has had a stake in over the past six years.

Senior Constable Callum Saunders, from Upper Mt Gravatt CIB, told the court in a statement that on February 5 last year he charged Tumara with trafficking in ice and cocaine between December 18, 2017 and February 5, 2019.

The charges were the culmination of an operation targeting Tumara's suspected ice trafficking "throughout the greater Brisbane area", he said in his affidavit.

Ivan Tumara from Instagram

Tumara was also charged with drug supply and drug possession after the search of his mother's newly-built project home on Iceberg Ave, Underwood on February 4, 2019.

Snr Const Saunders told the court that the tactical crime squad began an operation targeting Tumara after intelligence indicated Tumara was buying ice in bulk quantities from an "Asian crime group in Sydney", stockpiling up to 5kgs "at any one time", and onselling each kilogram for up to $120,000, hidden inside a recyclable supermarket bags.

Phone taps and police covert action later uncovered evidence that Tumara ran a seven day a week business supplying his customer base of about 15 ice-addicts, with some users receiving 'hits' of ice twice a day, Snr Const Saunders states in court documents.

When police searched an old Ford Falcon ute parked outside Tumara's mum's house, they allegedly found $211,600 stashed in environmentally-friendly shopping bags, as well as 300g of ice, 125g of cocaine and a replica gun with an ammunition magazine.

The ute was registered in the name of his dad, Milic Tumara, court documents allege.

Tumara's parents are not accused of wrongdoing in the court documents.

Before they pounced, covert police allegedly saw Ivan Tumara pick up or drop off shopping bags to the ute 168 times during alleged drug deals.

A search of his home allegedly found $63,260 in cash, 1.4kg of ice, 294g of cocaine, and a Rolex watch.

The proceeds of crime case is due back in the Supreme Court for hearing on Tuesday.

Tumara is due back in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 9 for a mention of his ice and cocaine trafficking and supply charges.

Originally published as Designer-wearing pensioner had secret life as ice kingpin - cops