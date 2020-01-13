Menu
STYLE: Debra Cheyne and Rebecca Roache model the designs. Photo: Contributed
Business

Designer’s chance of a lifetime at Fashion Week

Eden Boyd
13th Jan 2020 2:56 PM
NOT many would look at a men's dress shirt and see a beautiful garment, but Debra Cheyne is no regular designer.

The Noosa woman has been repurposing men's clothing to create sustainable fashion through her business, Butterscotch Castle, for more than a decade.

Now Ms Cheyne will have the chance of a lifetime to showcase her designs at next month's New York's Sustainable Fashion Week.

From displaying at the Eumundi Markets to the Big Apple, Ms Cheyne said she was ecstatic to be invited.

"It's going to be amazing," she said.

"I still can't believe I'm getting this opportunity."

Ms Cheyne said creating garments with the environment in mind had always been a part of her ethos.

"Fashion, when I grew up, was very expensive," she said.

"A lot more things were handmade and you appreciated that you had something beautiful.

"I'm still just a slow fashion, handmade business, but it would be great to get a mark on what we do and how we can change the way people look at manufacturing."

With each piece of clothing unique in its design, Ms Cheyne believes her garments are "a work of art".

"It's a harder journey to deconstruct something, it's like a puzzle almost," she said.

"You're making something that will prolong it's longevity for someone who will treasure it.

"It's a part of why I enjoy it so much … it's almost like the garment speaks to me as I make it."

